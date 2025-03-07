Southern Kaduna Christian leaders flay killing of Catholic Priest

FILE IMAGE

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) is deeply saddened and outraged by the abduction and gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan.

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure,the

Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) in a statement, said “this inhumane act is not only a painful loss to the Church but also a disturbing indication of the worsening insecurity in our land.”

“On behalf of SKCLA, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, especially to the Lord Bishop, Most Rev. Julius Yakubu Kundi, the clergy, and the entire Catholic faithful. We stand with you in this moment of grief and pray that God grants you the strength and comfort to bear this tragic loss.”

Kure stated that the unfortunate incident was part of a troubling pattern of attacks on clergymen in Southern Kaduna.

” We painfully recall the abduction and brutal killing of Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum in 2022, the assassination of Pastor Musa Mairiga of ECWA Church, and the numerous cases of kidnappings and killings of Christian leaders across our communities. These repeated assaults on men of God raise serious concerns: Is this a deliberate and systematic attack on Christians, particularly priests and pastors?”

“We hope that both Federal and State security apparatus will do something drastic to check this before it begins to carry a religious undertone that might undermine the hard earned peace in the state. They may be criminal but why is the church clerics the only target?”

“We strongly challenge the security agencies to rise to the occasion and put an end to this wave of violence. It is unacceptable that those who dedicate their lives to preaching peace and serving humanity continue to be hunted down without consequences for the perpetrators. The government and security forces must take immediate and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed and restore confidence in the safety of our communities.”

“We also urge all Christians and residents of Southern Kaduna to be vigilant and security-conscious. Report any suspicious movements or threats to law enforcement agencies without delay. Our collective safety depends on our willingness to cooperate and take proactive measures against these evil forces.”

“As we mourn Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu, we pray that his soul finds eternal rest, and we call on authorities to ensure that justice is served. May God comfort his family, the Catholic Church, and all who are affected by this senseless act of violence,” they added.