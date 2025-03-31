Southern Kaduna Christian leaders call for unity at Sallah

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) has extended warm felicitations to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, urging Nigerians to embrace unity and ensure that the nation’s diversity remains a source of strength rather than division.

In a statement signed by Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, Chairman of SKCLA, the Christian leaders emphasized that Nigeria’s progress depends on leaders who are committed to serving all citizens, regardless of faith or region.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. This sacred period of devotion, sacrifice, and prayer is a time of deep spiritual renewal, and we commend your dedication to seeking God’s mercy and guidance. May the blessings of this holy season bring peace, wisdom, and prosperity to your lives and to our beloved nation,” the statement read.

The group called for national reflection, warning against the growing use of religion as a political tool in some parts of Northern Nigeria. They expressed concerns that such actions could threaten the unity and peace that Nigerians have worked hard to build.

“Leadership in a multi-religious, multi-ethnic nation like ours must be inclusive and sensitive to the aspirations of all Nigerians. When governance leans towards exclusivity, it risks weakening the bonds that hold us together,” the statement added.

The SKCLA further urged political leaders to foster understanding and mutual respect, warning against divisive politics that exploit religious sentiments for sectional gains.

“This is happening at a time when various northern ethnic groups are beginning to assert their distinct identities and demand fairness. If left unchecked, this development could destabilize the fragile peace and trust that many have worked hard to build.”

The Christian leaders called for vigilance and collective responsibility, stressing the need for governance that prioritizes national unity and equitable representation. They urged Nigerians to seize the evolving self-awareness among northern communities as an opportunity to strengthen unity rather than deepen religious or ethnic divides.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan, let us recommit ourselves to the values of tolerance, coexistence, and nation-building. The prayers and sacrifices made during this season should inspire us to work towards a Nigeria where every citizen is treated with dignity and where leadership is defined by service, justice, and fairness.”

The SKCLA concluded by praying for wisdom for the nation’s leaders and peace across the country.