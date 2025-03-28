Southeast Govs to meet Tinubu over national honor for late Humphrey Nwosu

Humphrey Nwosu

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governors of the five states in the Southeast geopolitical zone have resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to request a national honor for the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) who conducted the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The decision comes 24 hours after the Nigerian Senate rejected a motion to honor Nwosu, despite his role in organizing Nigeria’s freest and fairest election, won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola but annulled by the then Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Soludo: “We Will Celebrate Our Own”

Speaking at Nwosu’s burial ceremony in Ajali, Orumba North LGA of Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo expressed confidence that President Tinubu would grant their request.

“We must learn to change our style and devise a means of dialogue to get what we need from the government at the center, not through fighting and attacks.”

“For us in Anambra and the Old Aguata Union, made up of 45 communities in three local government areas, we shall honor and celebrate our son, Professor Humphrey Nwosu.”

“After the funeral, we, the Southeast Governors, will meet with the President over the national honor for our brother, and we are sure he will grant our request,” Soludo stated.

Umahi: Tinubu Values Nwosu’s Contributions

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, who represented President Tinubu at the ceremony, assured the gathering that the federal government values Nwosu’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, discussions are already ongoing to fulfill two requests made by Nwosu’s family, adding that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) would communicate the final decision to Governor Soludo.

“He played a very vital role in shaping Nigerian democracy and governance. The country will continue to celebrate him and his achievements,” Umahi said.

Abia Governor, Clergy Criticize Senate’s Stance

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State also attended the burial, describing Nwosu as an icon of Nigerian democracy.

“Nigeria is celebrating an icon of her democracy. That is why I am here to honor this great Nigerian who wrote his name in the sands of time,” Otti stated.

However, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, former Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, criticized Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the entire Senate for blaming Nwosu for the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election.

“That statement by Oshiomhole is uncalled for because Humphrey Nwosu did not annul the June 12 election. Former President Babangida has already owned up to that decision.”

He added that Nigerians owe both Abiola and Nwosu an apology, saying their spirits will not rest until justice is done.

Bishop Laments Nigeria’s Decline

In his sermon, Rt. Rev. Samurai Chukwudi Ezeofor, Bishop of Aguata Diocese (Anglican Communion), lamented Nigeria’s decline and the country’s wasted opportunities.

“This country has produced men and women like Prof. Humphrey Nwosu who could have liberated Nigeria.”

“But today, professors rig elections for school dropouts and drug barons, and you say Nigeria will be great?”

The bishop criticized politicians for corrupting the university system, turning the appointment of Vice Chancellors into political favors rather than merit-based selections.

The burial was attended by prominent figures, including: Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Victor Umeh, Representing Anambra Central.

The Southeast governors are expected to meet President Tinubu in the coming weeks to push for a befitting national honor for the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu.