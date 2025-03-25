South African Multi-Talented Maestro Blulyt Acquires New BMW in East Rand

South African multi-talented maestro Blulyt has acquired a brand-new brown BMW in East Rand. Blulyt made this known in a video sent to newsmen on Tuesday.

In the video, Blulyt was seen signing documents for the blue BMW in East Rand, after which she drove off in excitement.

Blulyt previously hinted at her plans to take the African music industry by storm in 2025.

About Blulyt

Blulyt is a South African multi-talented maestro making waves in the music industry. She is a dancer and singer who has recently ventured into Amapiano music, releasing her latest collaboration with DJ Bellami, 24 Skepe.

This new track introduces a fresh and vibrant sound to the Amapiano genre, characterized by its deep house influences and signature high-pitched melodies.

Blulyt has also been featured on a tribute album honoring the late Gee Six Five, where she remixed the popular song Obani Lababantu. This showcase of her talent has solidified her presence in the entertainment industry, marking her as a rising star to watch.

With her unique sound and style, Blulyt is undoubtedly one of the most exciting new voices in African music. Her future collaborations and projects are highly anticipated.