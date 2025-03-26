‘Sorry for the insults,’ Natasha apologises to Ezekwesili over clash with Nwaebonyi

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Embattled Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has tendered an apology to former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, over the verbal altercation between Ezekwesili and Ebonyi North senator, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

The clash occurred on Tuesday during a hearing by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, where a fresh petition from Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio was being considered.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has repeatedly accused Senate President Akpabio of intimidation, defamation, and sexual harassment. At the hearing, Ezekwesili, alongside Abiola Akiode (counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan) and petitioner Zubairu Yakubu, appeared as a witness in support of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s case.

During the session, Nwaebonyi, who was present as a witness for Akpabio, repeatedly interrupted Ezekwesili, prompting her to respond: “Please, will you shut up? Compose yourself and stop making noise.”

Nwaebonyi, visibly angered, fired back: “You’re a fool. What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You’re an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here.”

Reacting to the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed regret over the insults directed at Ezekwesili. She praised the former minister for her steadfast commitment to good governance, education, and democracy.

She wrote: “Ma’am, I apologise for the insults. Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership.

“Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education and democracy continues to inspire generations.

“A champion of accountability… Nigerians appreciate you. I celebrate your brilliance, resilience, and selfless service. You are a hero.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with many commending Ezekwesili’s stance on decorum and accountability in public discourse.