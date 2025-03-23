Some ladies join movie industry ready to sleep their way to fame — Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has weighed in on the controversial issue of sex-for-roles in the Nigerian film industry, stating that some actresses deliberately enter the industry with the intent of using sexual relationships to advance their careers.

Jide Kosoko shared his views during a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he challenged the popular notion that directors and producers always impose such conditions on actresses.

He emphasised that no one can be coerced into engaging in sexual exchanges for roles.

“If I said I need you to warm my bed so that I can give you a role, and you said no, they cannot force you to do it. And if you want that role by all means, that means you want to dance to his tone,” he explained.

The veteran actor clarified that while making such demands is inappropriate, the decision ultimately rests with the individuals involved.

“I’m not saying it’s right to have introduced that to you, but if you fall for it, that’s your own business. How does that concern the whole world? All this sex-for-roles thing, forget about it,” Kosoko stated.

He went on to assert that some women intentionally exploit such situations to gain recognition in Nollywood.

“I know some ladies that equally come into the industry with the determination that, by the time ‘I sleep with this and sleep with that, I will get my name. I know of some popular actresses. I know of even a Magistrate,” he revealed.

Vanguard News