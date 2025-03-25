Solar Energy firm advocates zero-import policy in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

Indigenous solar energy company, LPV Technologies, has called for a zero-import policy on solar panels, emphasizing that local manufacturing is the key to securing Nigeria’s renewable energy future.

The company made this call while unveiling its state-of-the-art solar panel production facility in Lagos, reinforcing its commitment to boosting local capacity and reducing reliance on imports.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of LPV Technologies, Mr. Yinka Adelodun, underscored the need for government policies that promote domestic solar panel production over imports. He highlighted the importance of quality control, developed in collaboration with a European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), ensuring that LPV’s panels meet Grade A European standards.

“Imported panels often fail quality tests, with up to 25 percent falling short. Our panels undergo a six-stage quality assurance process, making them far more reliable. By prioritizing local production, we can ensure Nigeria’s renewable energy sector thrives with high-quality, durable solar solutions,” Adelodun stated.

He further urged policymakers to eliminate import duties on essential components used for local solar panel manufacturing, arguing that the current tariff structure unfairly favors foreign imports.

“If imported panels enter duty-free while we pay duties on nearly all components except cells, it stifles local manufacturers. A zero-import policy will drive investment, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s energy independence,” he insisted.

Adelodun also shared insights into LPV Technologies’ long-term vision, explaining that the new facility was created to deploy solar infrastructure at scale.

“Many see solar panels as a short-term fix, but the real solution lies in harnessing solar and gas for a sustainable energy mix. This facility will solve major industry challenges like long shipping delays and customs bottlenecks. With our on-demand production model, developers can place orders and receive high-quality panels without delays,” he explained.

“You can call us and say, ‘I need five megawatts of solar panels,’ and we will produce them on demand. This marks a critical step towards replacing imports with Nigerian ingenuity and ensuring energy security,” Adelodun added.

The Head of Operations, Emmanuel Agboola, highlighted the exceptional 25-year lifespan of LPV’s solar panels, attributing their durability to advanced technology and automation.

Similarly, Head of Business Development and Marketing, Juwon Solarin, announced the company’s expansion plans, calling for more partnerships to distribute locally manufactured panels across Nigeria.

“With a 100-megawatt production capacity, LPV Technologies is well-positioned to meet Nigeria’s growing demand for solar energy. We are also strengthening local supply chains by sourcing materials like aluminum from Nigerian industries, reducing dependence on forex and boosting the economy,” Solarin stated.