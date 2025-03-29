Sola Allyson fires back at critic over Panam Percy Paul comparison

Gospel singer and songwriter, Sola Allyson, has responded to criticism regarding the absence of direct references to Jesus in her latest album.

The controversy began when an X user, @Folahanayo1, referenced gospel legend Panam Percy Paul’s revelation that he once turned down a £24 million record deal in 1995 because it required him to reduce the mention of Jesus in his songs. The user then called out Allyson, stating, “Sola Allyson cannot relate. A whole album and not a single mention of Jesus.”

In a fiery response, Allyson defended her creative and spiritual choices, calling out what she perceived as judgment and manipulation in the criticism.

She further argued that faith is not about outward displays, but rather a personal journey, rejecting the notion that she must conform to a specific mold.

“Can you see why true souls have found themselves distant from you? Or is it that you are desperately looking for an addition of light souls in your dark space and must bully them into joining you?” she asked.

Allyson also criticised those who police expressions of faith, labelling them as insincere and judgmental.

“This act says dark and callous! This is bullying! The Jesus I know would NEVER do this!” she said.

Emphasising her independence, she made it clear that she would not be manipulated into performing faith in a way that does not align with her convictions.

“I don’t want to be a part of dark souls who outwardly present ‘Jesus’ but act otherwise. Leave me to be and face your fellow vain, shallow, and liar souls!” she said.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Allyson revealed she had been struggling emotionally, holding on only to her faith and career.

“I just finished crying. Today, I am not strong. Right now, the only thing keeping me afloat is my faith in God and the work I have built with my own hands,” she confessed.

The musician expressed frustration at those who criticise her, questioning if their attacks would only stop once she was broken.

“Is it until I break? Until you hear I am gone, and then you start posting ‘RIP’ as if you ever truly cared? Every human has their limits. I have stood alone all my life. I have walked this path without validation from anyone. Even those closest to me never believed in me—until recently,” she said.

Allyson concluded by affirming her confidence in her journey and rejecting any pressure to conform.

“I am not begging to belong anywhere. I know who I am, I know where I am going, and I know the light I carry. If what I do unsettles you, walk away. Do not add to another person’s burden with careless words—you may never know the weight they already carry,” she said.