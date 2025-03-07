Simon Ekpa sanctioned, accounts frozen for alleged terrorism financing

By Luminous Jannamike
ABUJA – The federal government has designated and sanctioned several individuals and entities, including prominent separatist leader Simon Ekpa, for their alleged involvement in financing terrorism.
The sanctions, which include the immediate freezing of all funds, assets, and economic resources, were announced on Thursday following a meeting of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee in Abuja.
This decision was made in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and received the approval of both the Attorney-General of the Federation and the President.
Government documents reveal that the committee has mandated financial institutions to identify and freeze all accounts linked to the designated individuals and entities without prior notice.
The sanctions extend to all funds, assets, and economic resources owned or controlled by the designated persons, including those that are jointly owned, indirectly controlled, or derived from their activities. Financial institutions are also required to file Suspicious Transactions Reports to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for further analysis.
Among the designated individuals and entities are:
- Simon Ekpa Njoku (21-03-1985) – Guaranty Trust Bank: 0118835791, 0115442299, 0115442275
- God’stime Promise Iyare (20-05-1996) – Access Bank: 0060032439, 1187008630, 1448136683; UBA: 2212655102; Moniepoint: 8197394552; Kuda: 2007096158
- Promicool Venture – Moniepoint: 8197394576
- Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi (27-09-1987) – Eco Bank: 3941072599; Fidelity: 6239280146; Opay: 8037688095; Moniepoint: 8196060258, 8196028438, 8196028452, 5380383959, 5612325508, 4730823866, 8037688095
- John Anayo Onwumere (05-03-1987) – Sterling: 0026224269; Zenith: 4230646454
- Chikwuka Godwin Eze (05-05-1975) – First Bank: 3031299977; Access Bank: 0110709618, 0108595489, 1132518632
- Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo (27-05-1983)** – Union: 0010808495, 0110232286, 0069247850; Eco Bank: 2321194539; Opay: 8169916076; Moniepoint: 6786290317, 6786290300
- Chinwendu Joy Owoh (10-02-1982)** – First Bank: 3125731837; GTB: 0115848475; Moniepoint: 6474876289; Union: 0014660761
- Ginika Jane Orji (05-10-1995) – Blueridge: 8039231985; Opay: 7059681248, 8106940744
- Awo Uchechukwu (11-12-1978). – First Bank: 3060144916
- Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali (07-07-1998) – Access: 1612608952; FCMB: 6594319019; First Bank: 3147574474
- Ohagwu Nneka Juliana (15-08-1985) – UBA: 2147559148
- Eze Chibuike Okpoto (12-01-1989) – Access: 0071127599, 1138098116; FCMB: 3723955016; GT Bank: 0123014963
- Nwaobi Henry Chimezie (12-06-1991) – Access: 1113046148; UBA: 2115584448, 2117752704; First Bank: 3067985749; Moniepoint: 8276850931
- Ogomu Peace Kewe (27-06-1997) – Access: 1840168323; UBA: 2096777826; First Bank: 3124937333, 2041450556 (USD: 3180578127); Zenith: 2547460190; Opay: 9069071154; Kuda: 2028607838; Fidelity: 6552642526; GT Bank: 0258732080; Stanbic: 0021280495
- Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises (3750733) – Access: 1872085373, 0800331795; Fairmoney: 2683102063; Fidelity: 5090919707; GTB: 0206153527, 0044247093, 0044247086, 0044247079, 0044247062, 0044247055, 0044247103, 4020644423; Opay: 9023765613, 8035144914, 8126308128; Polaris: 3124277058; Carbon: 0629821223; Zenith: 1226773554
- Seficuvi Global Company (3225098) – Access Bank: 1436852548; Eco Bank: 3831141439
The government emphasised that the freezing measures will apply to all accounts associated with the designated subjects, including those linked to their signatories and directors, to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime.
Compliance reports are to be sent to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee Secretariat for review.
“For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime.
“You are required to report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements.
“Immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis of the financial activities of such individuals or entities.
“The freezing obligation outlined above extends to all funds or other assets owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, not only those tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing.
“This includes funds or assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities.
“Additionally, it covers funds or assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities.
“It also includes funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities.
“A report of your compliance with this requirement may be sent to: [email protected], [email protected],” the document added.
