Silent Killer: NIMR seeks action as H. Pylori infects 87% of Nigerians

… Says disease fuels gastric cancer, ulcers

… Millions at Risk: H. Pylori Lurks in Nigerian Stomachs, Experts Say”

… Adds: Prevalence rate far exceeds global average

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria grapples with visible epidemics of diseases, researchers at the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, on Tuesday warned that a silent, pervasive threat lurks within the stomachs of millions, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), demanding urgent attention to the bacterial infection that silently fuels gastritis, ulcers, and gastric cancer.

H. pylori refers to a type of bacteria that infects the stomach lining. It is a major cause of gastritis (stomach inflammation), peptic ulcers (sores in the stomach or small intestine), and even gastric cancer in some cases.

The Director of Research and Professor of Microbiology at NIMR, Professor Stella Smith, lamented that with a prevalence of 85 to 87 per cent, only a few Nigerians are aware of its risks.

She said, “Helicobacter pylori infects the stomach of 43 per cent of the world’s population but in Nigeria, the prevalence is a staggering 85-87 per cent. Yet, it remains largely ignored, underfunded, and misunderstood.”

Smith, who has dedicated years to the diagnosis and treatment of the pathogen, said the prevalence rate in Nigeria was far above the global average of 43 percent.

“H. pylori is silently infecting millions, yet receives little attention or funding compared to diseases like Ebola and COVID-19.

Addressing journalists during the institute’s monthly media parley in Lagos, he stressed the urgent need for greater awareness, better diagnostic methods, and improved treatment adherence to combat antimicrobial resistance.

She explained that, unlike airborne viruses, H. pylori is acquired through contaminated food and water, often in childhood.

“We found that 80 per cent of H. pylori-positive cases were children under 10 in some regions, adding that, the bacteria’s insidious nature lies in its ability to persist for decades, often without immediate symptoms.

“It causes, at minimum, gastritis, inflammation of the stomach, but it can lead to far more severe complications, including gastric cancer.”

She further disclosed that a critical challenge is the growing resistance to antibiotics, a direct result of misuse.

“In our seven-year study, we found that 95 per cent of H. pylori strains were resistant to metronidazole (Flagyl).”

“H. pylori is a bacterial infection that can be treated and cured with antibiotics. However, treatment requires two antibiotics over 10 to 14 days, and many patients stop taking their medication too soon, leading to drug resistance,” she stated.

She emphasised the urgent need for tailored treatment regimens. “People take antibiotics for a few days, feel better, and stop, fueling this resistance.”

The expert’s frustration is palpable when discussing the lack of awareness and funding. “People are being told it’s not treatable, that they just need to manage symptoms with PPIs,” they lament. “That’s simply not true. It’s a bacterial infection; it can be eradicated.”

To combat this, the expert founded the African Helicobacter and Microbiota Study Group, aiming to establish best management practices across the continent. “We’ve created an online registry to track treatment regimens and eradication rates. This will allow us to identify the most effective antibiotics for our local setting.”

Speaking on other critical public health issues, including cholera and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), she said, “Cholera outbreaks, especially in regions like the southeast and south-south, remain a serious concern. We’ve been on the ground, working with government and international agencies to contain these outbreaks.”

Regarding AMR, the expert, who heads the NIMR AMR committee, warned of its silent pandemic status.

“Before COVID-19, WHO recognised AMR as one of the top urgent disease threats worldwide,” they highlight. Millions are dying annually from antibiotic-resistant infections. We must act now to curb this crisis. We need to educate, inform, and act. Millions of lives depend on it,” she added.