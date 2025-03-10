Shock in Anambra as 84-year-old community leader is brutally murdered

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Panic and outrage have gripped Umudioka village in Awka Capital Territory, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State following the gruesome murder of an 84-year-old community leader, Ichie Michael Chinwe Nwobu, inside his bedroom by unknown assailants.

The horrific incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 2, nearly sparked violent protests as angry youths threatened to revolt, but the intervention of the village elders prevented a complete breakdown of law and order.

According to community sources, the assailants traced the victim to his bedroom upstairs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., shortly after his wife and family members had left for church. The attackers reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and chest before fleeing.

Confirming the tragedy on Monday during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting at the Umudioka Village Town Hall, the Secretary to Ndichie Umudioka Obunese, Chief Joseph Nweke, expressed shock at the brutal killing, stating that such a heinous act had never occurred in the history of the community.

Nweke, alongside other community leaders and elders, called on security agencies to act swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators.

“This is an abomination of the highest order,” he declared. “Considering the victim’s age and the manner in which he was slaughtered, we demand that the killers be fished out and brought to justice.”

Chairman of the Administrative Organ of the village, Chief Fidelis Nwokike, acknowledged that preventing the youths from launching a violent protest was a challenge. He urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the motive behind the murder.

“We last interacted with him on Saturday, March 1, during a burial ceremony in the village. We are in shock that he was brutally murdered just hours later,” he lamented.

Community youth leader, Christopher Uzoh, along with Nnaemeka Emeka (a nephew to the deceased) and Mr. Anayo Obiakor (a former youth chairman), condemned the killing and vowed that justice must prevail.

When contacted, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the incident had not yet been officially reported to his office. However, he assured that he would reach out to the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to verify if an investigation had been initiated.

The murder of Ichie Michael Chinwe Nwobu has sent shockwaves across Anambra State, with residents calling on authorities to ensure that the killers do not go unpunished.