Shi’ites demand release of 380 arrested during Quds Day protest

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as Shi’ites, have demanded the unconditional release of 380 detainees arrested during the International Quds Day procession in Abuja.

They also accused security forces of killing at least four people and injuring many others during the attack on peaceful protesters.

The assault began minutes after the procession commenced at Usman Bin Affan Mosque in Wuse 2, targeting unarmed participants marching in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Shi’ites condemned the brutality, alleging that security forces beat women, removed hijabs, and committed other atrocities within the mosque premises, actions considered taboo in Islamic culture.

According to the Islamic sect, the 380 detained protesters, now held at IRT facility in Guzape, Abuja, were part of a diverse group hit by live ammunition as security forces blocked their route with an armoured vehicle.

The confirmed deceased include Shaheed Ibraheem Dalhat (Sharif Albani), Shaheed Nasir Abubakar, Shaheed Abdulaziz Abubakar, and Shaheed Auwal Abbas Bichi.

However, the Shi’ites claim additional casualties are being concealed. The event, held on the last Friday of Ramadan 1446H, aligned with global Quds Day observances in various countries.

Professor Abdullahi Danladi of the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement addressed the incident at a briefing in Abuja on Saturday, outlining the group’s demands.

The Shi’ites called for accountability, citing concerns over security forces targeting civilians exercising their rights. They demanded the immediate release of all detainees and the prosecution of those responsible for the killings.

The group promised to provide updates on hidden casualties as the situation develops.

Professor Danladi stated: “International Quds Day, designated by Imam Khomeini, is observed worldwide in solidarity with oppressed people, particularly Palestinians. The Islamic Movement has observed this event in Nigeria for over 40 years.

“The 2025 Abuja procession began peacefully at Usman Bin Affan Mosque but was violently disrupted by security forces using live ammunition. Many were injured, and lives were lost.

“A letter from the National Security Adviser dated 26 March 2025 directed security agents to act against the procession. Shortly after the march began, security forces attacked, arresting 380 protesters, including women and children. They also committed acts forbidden in Islamic culture, such as assaulting women and removing their hijabs.

“Among those killed were Shaheed Ibraheem Dalhat (Sharif Albani), Shaheed Nasir Abubakar, Shaheed Abdulaziz Abubakar, and Shaheed Auwal Abbas Bichi.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, recently urged an end to the war in Gaza and criticised global double standards on killings in the region. Yet, security forces in Nigeria are attacking Free Palestine protesters.

“We demand the unconditional release of all detainees and the prosecution of those responsible for these killings.”