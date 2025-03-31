Shehu Sani announces bid for Kaduna Central senatorial seat

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has expressed his aspiration to return to the Senate in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Sunday during his Eid-el-Fitr address at his Kaduna residence, Sani revealed his political plans, stating: “Any politician contesting an election depends on the political equation that determines the position to vie for. If the conditions are right and the equations are favourable, I will offer myself to contest specifically for the Kaduna Central senatorial district.”

Sani was in the Senate from 2015 to 2019. His fallout with ex-governor Nasir El-Rufai saw him leave the All Progressives Congress which ultimately cost him his seat in the Senate.

Sani clarified in his Eid speech that his primary focus remains the re-election of Governor Uba Sani for a second term.

“For now, our priority is to see that the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, is re-elected. We will work with all our might and strength to achieve this. We know there will be challenges and opposition, but we are well prepared for all forces,” he asserted.

Sani urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Fitr period to pray for national harmony and stability. He also condemned the recent killing of hunters in Edo State, calling on security forces to track down and prosecute the culprits.

“If citizens cannot move freely across the country, then we are not truly a nation. If individuals take the law into their hands for any reason, it means there is no government or authority,” he remarked.

Sani further encouraged all Nigerians committed to national progress to work towards unity and peace to safeguard democracy, despite ongoing difficulties.

Additionally, he appealed to the government to uphold fundamental human rights, particularly the right to life, as a vital measure for ensuring stability and national advancement.