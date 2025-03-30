Sexual harassment allegation: Group urges Akpabio to address concerns raised by Natasha

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A political pressure group, Action Collective, has called on the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to directly address concerns raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, regarding her ability to speak on the Senate floor.

The group stated that the issue must not be ignored, as both Nigerians and the international community are closely monitoring the situation.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, Action Collective criticized what it described as attempts to sidestep the core issue by focusing on political maneuvering.

The group insisted that the Senate President must provide a clear response rather than using his position to suppress dissenting voices within the Senate.

“The claim by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan that she was denied the opportunity to speak in the Senate is deeply troubling. Any attempt to silence a female legislator would set a dangerous precedent,” Onyejuwe said. “Nigerians and the world are watching. The Senate must address this matter with the seriousness it deserves instead of diverting attention.”

The group further urged the leadership of the Senate to ensure transparency and fairness in handling the issue, warning that any perceived suppression of voices could damage the institution’s credibility. It called on rights groups, civil society organizations, and international observers to remain vigilant and demand accountability from the country’s legislative leadership.

With growing public scrutiny and pressure, the case has heightened tensions within the Senate, as calls for clarity and fairness continue to mount. Action Collective emphasized that the matter goes beyond politics, stating that the integrity of the Senate and Nigeria’s commitment to justice and gender equality are now at stake.