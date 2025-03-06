Sexual harassment: Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan defend positions

Credit: AIT News

•Akpabio denies allegation

•Petition dead on arrival — Senate

•Court halts Senate probe

•Akpoti-Uduaghan yet to appear before Senate panel, as committee begins probe

•APC forum says allegation’s a ploy by opposition to blackmail Akpabio

ABUJA-Despite the pro and counter protests by their supporters in Abuja, yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central and the senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, dug in on their opposing views over the sexual harassment petition presented by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Order 40 states “A Senator present in the Senate during a debate – (a) shall enter or leave the Senate with decorum; (b) shall maintain silence while another Senator is speaking, and shall not interrupt, except in accordance with these Standing Orders; and (c) shall otherwise conduct himself in a fit and proper manner.

Rising under the Order 40, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she had made some comments on Arise TV, a private television station, bordering on alleged sexual harassment by Akpabio and had decided to table same as a petition before the Senate.

However, Akpabio denied the allegation.

This came as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to halt the disciplinary proceeding initiated against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the Senate dismissed the petition by Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying it was dead on arrival because it went contrary to Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

Also, a forum of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the North Central has described Akpoti-Uduaghan petition as a plot to cause a breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and destabilise the President Bola Tinubu administration.

On its part, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has decried the alleged maltreatment of Akpoti-Uduaghan by Akpabio over the recent change of seat in the Senate Chambers.

Meanwhile, protesters in support of Akpoti-Uduaghan on their way to the Mopol gate of the National Assembly were chased away from the Arcade, opposite the Eagle Square.

The protesters, who were awaiting the arrival of others to enable them converge on the entrance of the National Assembly, were dispersed with tear gas canisters by securitymen who were not in uniform, hence it could not be ascertained whether they were policemen or soldiers.

At the Senate, the Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised order 40 of the Senate Standing Order, stating that the matter could not be entertained or refered to the Ethics Committee on the grounds that Akpoti-Uduaghan and wife of the President of the Senate, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio were in court as it would be subjudice. He noted that in line with the order, the petition cannot be taken because Senator Natasha signed the petition.

Also kicking against the petition being referred to the Ethics Committee was the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who argued in the same line with the Chief Whip and advised that the Senators should go into a closed door session.

Senator Bamidele, thereafter, stopped at 12.31p.m., but Akpabio said the Senate would continue with the business of the day, so that the visitors at the gallery would witness proceedings.

Recall that a heated confrontation unfolded during Senate plenary session penultimate Thursday when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by the Senate President, leading to tense moments in the chamber as the session took an unexpected turn when she arrived to find her seat reassigned, with her nameplate removed.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who raised her voice in protest, however, demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

I didn’t sexually harass Akpoti-Uduaghan – Akpabio

Responding to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegation, Akpabio said: “On February 28, there were some serious allegations making the rounds in the social media and on TV of a purported harassment of Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“While I am aware that the matters are in court, however, I will like to state clearly that at no time did I ever attempt sexual harassment of the said Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other woman.

“I and my siblings were raised very well by my late single mother who died in 2000 through very difficult times. I, therefore, have the highest regards for women. At no time did I ever harass any woman, and I will never do so.

“If you wish to know, the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria. I served between 2007 and 2015. to the glory of God.

“In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and the social media to await the court’s decision and please do not jump into conclusion on matters of mere allegations,” he said.

Court halts Senate probe of Akpoti-Uduaghan

Meanwhile, the court, in the ruling by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate and the Committee should within 72 hours of receiving the order, show cause why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be made, stopping them from probing the plaintiff (Natasha) for alleged misconduct, without affording her the privileges stipulated in the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Senate Standing Order 2023, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.

He further gave Akpoti-Uduaghan the nod to serve the originating summons and all the accompanying processes on all the defendants through substituted means, by handing same over to the Clerk of the National Assembly, who was cited as the 1st defendant, or by pasting same on the premises of the National Assembly and publishing same in two national dailies.

The interim orders followed an ex-parte application by Akpoti-Uduaghan through her team of lawyers led by Mr. Sanusi Musa, SAN.

Justice Egwuatu said he took judicial notice of an affidavit of urgency attached to the application, as well as depositions that were personally made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The ex-parte injunctions, which were issued on Tuesday, with the enrolled order obtained on Wednesday, read: “It is hereby ordered as follows: An order of this court is made granting leave to the plaintiff/applicant to serve the 2nd – 4th defendants/respondents with the originating summons and all other accompanying processes in this suit by substituted means, to wit: by serving same through the 1st defendant (Clerk of the National Assembly) or pasting same on the premises of the National Assembly and publishing same in two national dailies.

“An order of interim injuction of this court is made restraining the 2nd defendant/defendant’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, headed by the 4th defendant, from proceeding with the purported investigation against the plaintiff/applicant for alleged misconduct, sequel to the events that occurred at the plenary of the 2nd defendant on February 20, 2025, pursuant to the referral by the 2nd defendant on February 25, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

“An order of this honourable court is made directing the 1st – 4th defendants to show cause within 72 hours upon the service of this order on them, why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be granted against them, restraining them from proceeding with the purported investigation against the plaintiff for alleged misconduct without affording her privileges as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), the Senate Standing Order 2023, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition dead on arrival

Speaking at the probe session, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South), said that the petition was dead on arrival because it went contrary to Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

According to him, Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition rather than allow another person to sign and the issues raised were in court and amount to subjudice.

At the time the committee rounded off its meeting at 4.06p.m., and asked journalists to leave the venue, room 120, for members to resolve into a closed door session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan failed to appear for the probe.

Earlier, the committee had commenced the probe.

The meeting which was fixed for 2p.m., did not start until the Chairman of the committee, Senator Imasuen arrived at 2.58p.m., having waited for the arrival of Senators Akpoti-Uduaghan and Yemi Adara Modu (APC, Ekiti South). Adaramodu arrived the committee room at 2.50p.m.

The chairman and other members had waited for them and when Akpoti-Uduaghan did not appear, the session was called to order.

About 3.08p.m., when Adaramodu addressed the committee members, Akpoti-Uduaghan was not yet at the venue.

In his presentation, Adaramadu informed the Senate that the uproar during plenary on Thursday last week where Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan openly challenged the Senate President over allocation of new seat to her had done grave damage to the image of the Senate.

Relying on Order 1(b), Adaramodu cited an interview which she had with the host of Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio and TV, Ahmad Isah, wherein she further levelled allegations against the Senate President. He decried the distorted reportage of what transpired and urged the Senate to act on it.

Security personnel disperse pro-Natasha protesters with tear gas

Meanwhile, the protesters who started arriving about 9a.m. for the protest ahead of resumption of yesterday’s plenary were dispersed when the security personnel swooped on them with tear gas canisters. The crowd later moved away from there to the parking place of the three arms zone to re-strategise for the protest.

The protesters, made up of members of the civil society groups of Nigeria, who later reconvened carried placards with inscription, “Akpabio must go,” “We stand with Senator Natasha,” “Akpabio is anti- North.”

At the entrance of the National Assembly gate, they were singing, dancing and demanding that Senator Akpabio step down for proper investigation into Senator Akpoti-Uduagha’s allegations.

Allegation ploy by opposition to blackmail Akpabio, says APC forum

The North-Central APC Forum throught its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, a member of the APC presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, in a statement, said: “We are putting the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies on alert over the plot to cause anarchy and unrest in the FCT by sponsored protesters, who have been mobilized to cause trouble to advance the political agenda of the opposition.

“We are by this statement giving the protesters and their sponsors 24 hours to vacate the streets of FCT. As stakeholders of the North-Central, which includes FCT, we can’t stand by and watch as hoodlums and anarchists cause a breakdown of law and order in the capital city, which has been known for peace and tranquility since the coming of the administration of President Tinubu.

“Failing to vacate the streets of FCT in 24 hours, we will mobilise our people to counter them,” the statement read.

Insisting that the sexual harassment allegations were part of a plot to blackmail Akpabio and discredit the APC government, the forum said there is no evidence that the Senate President committed the alleged offense.

Maltreatment of Akpoti-Uduaghan completely unacceptable – NEF

In a statement by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, NEF said: “We are closely monitoring the unfolding conflict in the Senate between Senate President Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district.

“It is deeply concerning that, at a time when there is a global push for gender sensitivity, inclusiveness, and respect for fundamental human rights, especially the dignity of women in high-level public service, a female senator is being subjected to public intimidation and mistreatment. The treatment of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate President is completely unacceptable.

“NEF expresses its disappointment and strongly condemns the Senate President’s abuse of his privileged position to embarrass a fellow senator within the Senate Chamber. Such conduct undermines the integrity of the Senate and sets a dangerous precedent.”

It demanded immediate investigation in the matter, saying “In light of this, NEF calls for an immediate, independent investigation into the matter to uphold the sanctity of the Nigerian Senate.

“Furthermore, NEF demands that the Senate President step aside to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation, free from any potential interference.

“As the highest law-making institution in Nigeria, the Senate must uphold the values of fairness, justice, and respect. Any deviation from these principles risks damaging Nigeria’s reputation in the international community.”