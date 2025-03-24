Sensitivity in politics uplifting governance in Nigeria

By OBIOTIKA TOOCHUKWU

Sensitivity is the vibe and inspiration that lies within each and every created being. Most times we choose to mull or numb the promptings to address a particular challenge or re-invent an object, idea due to a pressing necessity. Thomas Edison who invented the electric light bulb, motion picture camera, amongst other things, became super-sensitive to his environment. He was very inquisitive and imaginative.

Chimamanda Adichie, with the release of her latest novel, ‘Dream Count’, bemoaned the period she could not activate her inspiration through sensitivity. Some experts have adduced that the society is sick and they prescribe drugs for such treatment. World leaders copy these prescriptions in the form of low-income housing, welfare payments (N-Power), integrated education, social amenities and psychological conditioning.

Ours is a democracy that is vibrant and complex; the importance of political sensitivity within us cannot be overemphasized. At the centre of it, political sensitivity is the ability of leaders to understand, respect and respond to the diverse needs, values and expectations of the people they serve. It can manifest in various forms like recognizing regional inequalities, respecting cultural identities, addressing young people’s aspirations, ensuring security of lives and property, and guaranteed access to resources and opportunities. Sensitivity is the heart of the matter and governance thrives when politics is practised with the heart.

Today we have discovered that certain ‘changes’ do not provide solutions to the yearnings of mankind.

The world may not need to change but the society and our nation must necessarily change. That change is the sensitivity of our hearts. Our nation cannot change until we ourselves change by being sensitive. Our political parties do not need to change nor display “change” mandate if we the individuals are not in any way changed.

Nigeria has been in the doldrums of political instability, dictatorship, corruption, embezzlement, economic woes, hardship, institutional decay, waywardness, and danger of death for the citizens. Nigerians are not willing to face with candour what they are inside. What makes every Nigerian tick is “connection”. Once a Nigerian has connection to the corridors of power, he or she is free as a bird. In that case, our sensitivity if it is active at all; is not good enough.

Our world has been decorated with ‘fathers’, ‘mentors’, ‘models’ who rose to dignified estate by laying down transformative principles and good examples. In their days, Zik of Africa was a political father to Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nwafor Orizu, Ojike Mbonu, Ukpabi Asika, etc. Jeremiah Awolowo on his stance, dominated the Western region politics as a father figure. The Sarduana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, changed lives and uplifted his people as a father. Nowadays, we hear of Papa, Daddy and G.O. in the spiritual world.

These were pristine, beautiful and always read. The names of these fathers carry ‘power’ in the physical as well as a spiritual force. They served as mentors to many aspiring politicians, ministers and their grace produced fruits in the lives of the citizens. It’s as simple as that: “Positive minds produce positive lives, but negative minds produce negative lives”. Such were the defining moments of Nigeria’s political history. Politics became persistently productive at the time.

Let’s fast-forward to the 21st century Nigerian politicians, whose disposition chill the heart and make the masses gasp for breath. The trouble with our modern thinking is that we have a conception that one man could redeem Nigeria. We often say that our country is in the wrong hands, without a compassionate leader. We devise formula and equations that could fix the country with the right man on top. But that sounds like a fool’s folly. We all have to change and become sensitive. We are bad in Nigeria because of failing to pay attention, lacking in insight, out of touch and being unaware. What we are in ourselves reflects in political appointments, infrastructural development, laws and resource sharing.

Unfortunately, we witness professional insensitivity in every aspect of our societal life. The teachers are insensitive, physicians are insensitive, salespersons are insensitive, and the most of tragic shades of insensitivity occur in the home causing wrecks, havocs in the homes. Parental sensitivity rates desperately low in our day, leading thousands of youths into cultism and cybercrime. Sensitivity drives the force needed to achieve anything and that’s focus. If you are sensitive, your interest is entirely on your goal, it guides your conduct, choices and moves. Whether in leadership or anything else, sensitivity is key.

For Nigeria to grow, we all in our various duty posts, must become sensitive to the yearnings of ordinary citizens and the prospects of our future generations. Various institutions and agencies, especially INEC and the Police Force, must bridge the gap between government and the people through transparent communication, community engagement and policies that reflect grassroots realities. The farmer in Sokoto, business merchant (importers) in Lagos, lecturer at Nsukka and the militant in Yenagoa must feel the impact of governance at the same time whenever politics is played with the heart.

A sensitive leader just like a parent would spot the hint, decipher the code and wisely introduce reinforcement where it would be appropriate. Sensitivity functions in parripassu with the value system. A sensitive leader superimposes the attributes of compassion, competence, rubs his fingers along the edges, feeling for the deep cracks, ready to care and share. Sensitivity turns an individual to aficionados in whatever field of endeavour one belongs. We could see it in the launching of IBB’ autobiography.

It garnered funds from old friends but many were scared to read because it could be a false narrative. Purposeful Nigerians were stuck not just by the discipline of dismay but the darkness that enveloped politics at such time. Egotism and selfishness became the habit and urges of the political elites.

Finally, our world is laden with corruption and wickedness. Therefore, world leaders should not pose a threat rather they are meant to bring solutions to the ills plaguing mankind. Sensitivity is a prompting that exonerates every leader from the influence of the wicked. There is no gainsaying that bad advisers are the bane of societal malaise. They can come in the form of counsellors, sycophants whose aim is to promote biased perspectives and selfish interests.

They are found in every organization – family, church or the government. Those who play politics must not underrate the saying that: “No enemy is worse than bad advice (Sophocles, playwright). Yes, we are all free to be ourselves but we can feel confused, purposeless, directionless, empty, or unsatisfied. This is when we need to be sensitive and take good advice.

•Wilfred Toochukwu wrote from Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc., Nkono-Ekwulobia Aguata LGA, Anambra State.