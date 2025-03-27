Senator Yari and I not involved in anti-party activities – Jaji

Abdulazizi Yari

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has dismissed claims of anti-party activities by a group, Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace under the All Progressives Congress APC, North-West.

Reacting to the allegations of anti-party activities through his media aide, Mohammed Umar, Rep Jaji who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds described the report as “highly mischievous” stressing that he would never disrespect Sen Abdulaziz Yari or any leader of the party for whatever reason”.

He said both him and Yari remained loyal members of the APC, and also dismissed claims that he was working against the interests of Yari.

“I keep on saying this. I can never disrespect Senator Abdulaziz Yari. He is my boss. I served under him, he is one of the politicians I hold in high esteem, I can never seek to demean him under any circumstances whatsoever” he stated.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, Member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara has been drawn to a cooked up story alleging my involvement in anti-party activities by a so called Committee of Concerned Elders for Peace under the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Rep Aminu Sani Jaji is a loyal and card carrying member of the APC, at no point in time did he sponsor any attack on the party or disrespect any elder or leaders of the party in the entire six geopolitical zones of the country. His support and loyalty to the party can not be quantified.

“The bond between him and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari dates back to many years of cordial relationship, and no amount of falsehoods hiding under the guise of political group can alter this relationship.

“Some people who have lost relevance in Zamfara State and are having sleepless nights over Jaji’s growing popularity are responsible for peddling such falsehoods in order to incite the people and the party against him.

“We advise the peddlers of this falsehoods to leave Senator Yari out of their dubious motives and allow him to concentrate on his mandate of delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Zamfara State.

“As a former Director General, Contact and Mobilization Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign Council North-West and as a loyal party member, Rep Jaji can never work against the interests of the APC. He remains committed to the party at all times and will always be available to work for its success.

“We also advise the person behind this mischief to unmask himself and clearly state his full identity if he has the guts and stop hiding behind the faceless group.

“The people of Zamfara will not forget in a hurry how the original author of this write-up allegedly diverted 20 trucks of rice allocated to Zamfara State by the Federal Government to an unknown destination.

“This person who is accusing Hon Jaji of anti-party activities was the same person Hon Jaji singlehandedly gave shelter when he was denied membership of the APC.

“The people of Zamfara will remember how he castigated the APC-led government when he was in PDP by accusing the APC of sponsoring banditry in Zamfara State”, he added.