Senator Orji Uzor Kalu extends condolences to Katsina governor on mother’s passing

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

In a statement on Monday , Senator Kalu described the late matriarch as a woman of virtue, selflessness, and great wisdom, whose influence shaped generations of leaders. He emphasized that her legacy of kindness, discipline, and service to humanity will forever be remembered.

“The loss of a mother is an irreplaceable void, but her good deeds and the values she instilled in her children will continue to inspire many. I pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljannah Firdaus and gives Governor Radda and the entire family the strength to bear this loss,” Kalu stated.