Senator Natasha’s suspension: Orji Kalu advocates for salaries of aides

Sen Orji Kalu

Amid the Senate’s deliberations on the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for empathy towards her aides, urging that their salaries and wages should not be withheld.

During the plenary session, Kalu proposed an amendment to the committee’s recommendations, which initially included a provision to suspend the salaries of Akpoti’s staff. He argued that the aides, who are employees of the National Assembly (NASS), should not suffer the consequences of their principal’s suspension.

Senator Kalu emphasized the financial hardship that such a decision would impose on the affected staff and their families.

“We cannot punish the aides of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly and have no other means of livelihood apart from their salaries. It would be unjust for us, as a Senate, to deny them and their families their earnings.”

“I move that we amend that section and allow them to receive their salaries.”

The appeal, signed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, highlights his stance on ensuring fairness in the Senate’s disciplinary actions.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the Senate will heed Kalu’s plea and revise its decision regarding the aides’ salaries.