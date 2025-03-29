Senator Lawal Adamu condemns killing of travellers in Edo, demands justice

Urges Northern Leaders, Nigerians to Remain Calm

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of travellers from Northern Nigeria in Uromi, Edo State.

Expressing deep distress over the incident, the senator called on the Federal Government, the Edo State Government, and security agencies to conduct a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

In a statement, Senator Usman described the killings as barbaric and senseless, emphasizing that the murder of innocent Nigerians was not only an affront to humanity but also a deliberate assault on the unity and peace of the nation.

“The victims—hardworking Nigerians merely pursuing their livelihoods—were brutally cut down in the prime of their lives. This is an unspeakable atrocity that demands immediate and decisive action.”

He stressed that no Nigerian, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or region, should ever be subjected to such mindless violence.

Senator Usman urged the authorities to identify and prosecute all those responsible, stating that justice must be served to prevent further incidents of such ethnic-targeted violence.

He also called on government leaders, community heads, and stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation, and peace-building initiatives to ease ethnic tensions and strengthen national unity.

“We must resist any attempt to exploit this tragedy to sow division or incite reprisal attacks. Nigeria’s strength lies in our diversity, and we must reaffirm our commitment to tolerance, mutual respect, and the sanctity of human life.”

The Kaduna senator extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the murdered travellers, describing their loss as a collective national tragedy.

“To the bereaved families, my heart goes out to you. Your loss is our loss, and we stand in solidarity with you during this painful time. May the Almighty grant you the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Senator Usman concluded by urging Nigerians to stand together in rejecting violence and working toward a nation where justice, peace, and security prevail for all.