Senate urges FG to address rising data costs, ensure fair pricing

By Henry Umoru

Abuja – The Senate has called on the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to urgently engage telecommunications providers to review the recent increase in data costs and ensure that pricing remains fair and affordable for all Nigerians.

The Upper Chamber also urged the Ministry to develop a policy framework for affordable internet services in Nigeria. Additionally, it called on the Federal Government to establish and support tech hubs across the country, providing free or subsidized internet access to young entrepreneurs, students, and innovators.

These resolutions were adopted following a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Address the Increased Cost of Data Services in Nigeria,” sponsored by Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo (APC, Cross River South).

The Senate further mandated its Committee on Communications to investigate the factors driving the high cost of data and recommend solutions for a sustainable and business-friendly telecommunications sector.

Additionally, the Senate called for immediate government intervention to address the challenges of doing business in Nigeria, particularly in the ICT and telecommunications sectors, to prevent further cost increases that could negatively impact economic growth.

In his presentation, Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo expressed concerns that telecommunications providers in Nigeria recently increased data service costs by as much as 200%, placing a significant financial burden on millions of Nigerians.

He noted that young Nigerians rely heavily on the internet for their livelihood, engaging in digital economy activities such as:

Freelancing and remote work

Digital marketing and social media management

E-commerce and online trading

Software development and web design

Content creation on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram

Online education and professional skill development

Cryptocurrency trading and fintech innovations

He warned that fiber-optic internet services remain unaffordable for most young Nigerians, making them dependent on mobile telecommunications companies. The sudden and significant increase in data costs threatens their economic survival and limits access to critical digital services.

Senator Asuquo rejected the justifications provided by telecom providers, such as high operational costs and unfavorable exchange rates, stating that instead of addressing the root causes of business challenges in Nigeria, telecom operators are shifting the burden onto consumers.

He highlighted key factors driving the high cost of doing business in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, including:

Poor infrastructure and unreliable power supply

High import duties on ICT equipment

Multiple taxation and excessive regulatory charges

Security concerns that raise operational risks and insurance costs

Bureaucratic bottlenecks that slow down business operations and innovation

High diesel and alternative energy costs due to unreliable electricity supply

The Senate stressed that urgent government action is necessary to ensure that affordable internet access remains available, particularly for the youth, who are the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy.