Senate should apply wisdom in resolving Akpabio-Natasha feud – Apostle Nkanta

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Apostle Unyime Nkanta, the General Overseer of Frontline Missionary Church in Akwa Ibom State, has urged the Nigerian Senate to apply wisdom in resolving the ongoing feud between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday at his church in Ekom-Iman, Uyo, Apostle Nkanta expressed concern that if the issue is not handled maturely, it could have negative consequences for the nation. He emphasized that Nigerians are more interested in hearing about efforts to improve the economy and strengthen the Naira rather than political conflicts.

“The news we are hearing is not good for us or for our children. At a time when Nigeria is facing an economic crisis, these are not the kind of things we want to hear,” he said. “What people want to hear is how the country can move forward, how life can be made easier for the common man, and how the economy can improve so that people can afford food.”

He warned that the ongoing feud could affect public trust, emotions, and overall stability, urging a swift resolution.

Apostle Nkanta also reiterated the need for divine intervention in Nigeria’s economic challenges and the affairs of the Senate. He recalled that during a recent church program, he had received a revelation to pray for the Senate President, asking God to grant him wisdom to lead effectively.

Despite current economic difficulties, he expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy would recover, citing the recent drop in fuel prices as a positive sign. He further emphasized the role of agriculture in boosting the economy and commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for prioritizing the sector.

He urged Nigerians to support agricultural initiatives as a means of driving economic growth and ensuring food security.