Senate proposes same-day elections to cut costs, reduce voter apathy

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate is considering an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to introduce same-day elections nationwide as a cost-saving measure and to reduce voter apathy.

The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB.701), sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central), also seeks to:

Shorten the campaign period to ease financial burdens on political parties, candidates, and the government.

Allow elected officeholders (such as the President, Vice President, Governors, and legislators) to serve as ad hoc delegates in party congresses.

Leading the debate, Senator Mustapha lamented the soaring financial burden of elections on the government, noting that the cost of general elections had skyrocketed from N1.5 billion in 1999 to N350 billion in 2023.

According to him: “The current staggered election process is expensive and inefficient. Conducting all elections on the same day will save costs, boost voter participation, and reduce political tension.”

Mustapha urged Nigeria to take a cue from countries like the United States, India, and Brazil, where same-day elections have led to more streamlined and cost-effective electoral processes.

He also argued that prolonged campaigns disrupt governance and fuel unnecessary political tension, making a shorter campaign period more desirable.

The bill received overwhelming support from most senators, who agreed that consolidating elections into a single day would:

Curb electoral malpractice.

Reduce voter fatigue.

Enhance credibility in the electoral process.

Minimize disruptions to governance caused by staggered elections.

However, some lawmakers raised concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s capacity to conduct all elections in a single day.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole cautioned: “While the bill has good intentions, we must ensure that INEC is adequately prepared for the enormous task of conducting elections for all levels of government in one day.”

He also warned that multiple ballot papers on a single day could cause confusion, especially among illiterate voters.

If passed, the bill will mark one of Nigeria’s most significant electoral reforms, cutting election costs while deepening democracy by encouraging greater citizen participation and reducing economic losses from prolonged election cycles.

The Senate is set to subject the bill to further scrutiny in the coming weeks, with stakeholders closely monitoring whether Nigeria will finally adopt a more efficient election model.