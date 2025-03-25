Senate confirms Prof Ayogu as member, Board of Directors, CBN

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Professor Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The approval on Tuesday was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, APC, Lagos East led Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions.

Presenting the report, Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West said “The Senate do Receive and Consider the Report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination of Prof. Melvin Damian Ayogu for appointment as a member Board of Directors, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “

President Tinubu had on Tuesday last week, asked the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Professor Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio during plenary, President Tinubu said, “In compliance with the provisions of Section 10(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act, 2007, Iam pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria. His Curriculum Vitae is attached herewith.

“The Senate is invited to kindly note that this nominee is to make up the number of the Board of Directors as provided by Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.”