Senate confirms Nnanna Uzor Kalu as National Assembly Service Commission member

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 others.

Kalu’s confirmation, initially deferred due to a petition against him, was approved on Thursday after the Senate Ethics Committee submitted its report recommending his nomination.

President Bola Tinubu appointed the commission members on February 20. Kalu, a former two-term House of Representatives member, is the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The commission is chaired by Saviour Enyiekere (South-South), with other members including Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-West), Yusuf Yusuf (North-West), Aminu Malle (North-East), Alhaji Mahmud (North-East), Mark Terso (North-Central), Salihu Balogun (North-Central), Taiwo Oluga (South-West), Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (South-West), Festus Odii (South-East), Patrick Giwa (South-South), and Mary Ekpeyong (South-South).