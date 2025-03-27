Home » News » Senate confirms Nnanna Uzor Kalu as National Assembly Service Commission member
News

March 27, 2025

Senate confirms Nnanna Uzor Kalu as National Assembly Service Commission member

Senate

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 others.

Kalu’s confirmation, initially deferred due to a petition against him, was approved on Thursday after the Senate Ethics Committee submitted its report recommending his nomination.

President Bola Tinubu appointed the commission members on February 20. Kalu, a former two-term House of Representatives member, is the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The commission is chaired by Saviour Enyiekere (South-South), with other members including Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-West), Yusuf Yusuf (North-West), Aminu Malle (North-East), Alhaji Mahmud (North-East), Mark Terso (North-Central), Salihu Balogun (North-Central), Taiwo Oluga (South-West), Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (South-West), Festus Odii (South-East), Patrick Giwa (South-South), and Mary Ekpeyong (South-South).

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.