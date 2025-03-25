Senate confirms Ndidi Nwakuche as CG, Nigerian Correctional Service

It is hoped that his Appointment will end Jail Break in Nigeria, Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the Comtroller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The confirmation by the Senate on Tuesday was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North led Senate Committee on Interior.

In his presentation, Senator Oshiomhole said, ” that the Senate do Receive and Consider the Report of the Committee on Interior on the confirmation of the nomination of Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi mni, MFR for appointment as Controller-General; Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).”

In his remarks after the confirmation, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio urged the confirmed Comtroller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to use his office to end cases of jailbreak in the country, saying that he is coming at a difficult time where we hear cases of jailbreak in the country.

Akpabio said, “To whom much is given, much is expected. I hope that his appointment will bring an end to jailbreak”.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday last week, asked the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

In the letter nominating the CG of NCoS, which was read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President said: “In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act, 2019, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mr Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS).

“While I hope that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

After reading the letter. Akpabio referred it to the Senate Committee on Interior for further legislative work and to report back in one week.