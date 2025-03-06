Sen. Opeyemi advises Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to study senate rules

Opeyemi Bamidele

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central to thoroughly read and understand the Senate’s rules.

Speaking during plenary on Thursday, Bamidele explained that he and other senators had made efforts to prevent the current situation from escalating. He also addressed rumors that lawmakers were inactive, emphasizing that senators often work late into the night, sometimes until 2 a.m.

This follows recent reports by Vanguard in which Senator Neda Imasuen dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as frivolous, rejecting claims that she was being silenced.

Key Recommendations from the Senate Committee:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A directive barring her from the legislative chamber throughout the suspension period. And others.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio.

She arrived at the session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, prompting her to demand an explanation for what she viewed as an unjustified move.