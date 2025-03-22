Sen. Kingibe expresses dismay over Karu Bridge explosion

Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has expressed dismay over the tanker explosion at Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, calling for more stringent safety measures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a truck carrying fertiliser had, on Wednesday evening, crashed at the popular Karu Bridge in Abuja, hours after a petrol-laden tanker exploded on the same spot, causing multiple accidents and fatalities.

The accident claimed the lives of no fewer than nine persons, while about 30 vehicles were destroyed.

NAN also reports that a similar accident involving a truck occurred on the same spot barely 16 hours after the Wednesday incident.

Kingibe, in a statement issued by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kennedy Mbele, commiserated with the families of the victims, Abuja residents and the entire country over what she called tragic and avoidable accidents.

She urged the relevant authorities to pay strict attention to safety regulations in the transportation and road traffic sector to avoid a reoccurrence of such incidents.

Kingibe reiterated her earlier call on road users, particularly those conveying inflammable materials, to always be careful.

While wishing those who sustained injuries quick recovery, she prayed Allah to grant those who lost their lives in the incidents eternal rest. (NAN)