Sen. Abba Moro seeks three-month suspension for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Abba Moro

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the presentation of recommendations by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro has appealed for a reduction in the proposed suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from six months to three months.

Speaking during plenary on Thursday, Moro acknowledged that Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated Senate rules but urged his colleagues to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, Senator Imasuen had described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as frivolous and dismissed her claims that Akpabio had been silencing her voice in the chamber.

Key Recommendations from the Senate Committee:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A directive barring her from the legislative chamber throughout the suspension period. And others.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio. She arrived at the session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, prompting her to demand an explanation for what she viewed as an unjustified move.