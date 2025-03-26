Security team rescues kidnap victim, kills suspected assailant in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – A joint security team comprising the Police, Military, and Ihiala Vigilante has rescued a kidnapped victim in Ihiala, Anambra State, and neutralized one of the suspected kidnappers during a gun battle.

According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the security operatives intercepted a black shuttle bus (Reg. No: RSH 255MS) moving suspiciously. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the armed occupants opened fire, prompting the security team to return fire.

In the exchange of gunfire, one armed suspect was neutralized, while four others fled into a nearby bush with bullet wounds, abandoning the shuttle bus.

A blindfolded victim, suspected to have been kidnapped, was found tied at the hands and legs, with his mouth sealed inside the vehicle. The victim was immediately rescued, given first aid, and debriefed by the police.

The police confirmed that the recovered vehicle is in custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.

The PPRO urged hospitals and medical facilities to report any individuals with bullet wounds or suspicious injuries to the nearest police station.

“This measure is critical to the ongoing effort to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent further escalation of criminal activities in the state,” Ikenga stated.

He reiterated the commitment of security forces to sustained patrols and targeted operations to ensure public safety in Anambra.