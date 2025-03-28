Seat reservation bill will address under-representation of women – Deputy Speaker

Hon. Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has called for support for the Seat Reservation in Parliament Bill.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Chief Levinus Nwabughiogu, in Abuja on Friday.

Kalu said that the legislation is designed to alter the longstanding narrative of exclusion and under-representation that has marred

our political landscape.

He said that reserving seats for women in the National and State Assemblies would dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that truly mirrored the rich diversity of the nation.

“Let me be clear: this is not about charity—it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity.

“The rationale behind the Seat Reservation for Women Bill is rooted in the understanding that a representative government must reflect the people it serves.

“Historically, women have been marginalised in our political process, their voices subdued and their potential untapped,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker said that the bill was a strategic intervention designed to correct that imbalance.

According to him, it seeks to empower women to take their rightful place in the corridors of power, where decisions that shape our nation are made.

Kalu explained that the bill was tailored to challenge the status quo by asserting that inclusion of women was not a favour but imperative for achieving comprehensive and sustainable national development.

Kalu further said that the piece of legislation was a beacon of collective belief in the transformative power of women’s leadership, adding that when women participate fully in governance, societies flourish.

The deputy speaker, who reiterated the need for women’s inclusion, called for support for the Seat Reservation in Parliament Bill, saying it would empower women to take their rightful place in the corridors of power.

Kalu said: “In the spirit of the Beijing Declaration, we reaffirm our commitment to not just acknowledge but actively transform the systems that perpetuate inequality.

“This commitment is echoed in the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), which I proudly sponsor.”

“Their perspectives, often shaped by lived experiences and an innate resilience, contribute to more equitable and holistic policymaking.

“This is why we also look forward with unwavering hope to the day when our legislative bodies are a true reflection of our society—a society where every woman, regardless of her background, has the opportunity to lead and inspire.”

Acknowledging various challenges, the Deputy Speaker, however, said that he would not relent on the pursuit of the noble cause.

“In embracing these ideals, we also acknowledge that our journey is far from over. The path toward gender equality is fraught with challenges, but it is also rich with opportunities.

“We must continue to dismantle the systemic barriers that impede progress, to foster environments where every individual can thrive, and to build institutions that are both inclusive and responsive to the needs of our people.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants, drawing inspiration from the Beijing Declaration, which has transformed the women’s rights agenda globally.”

He reminded all of the need for legal protection and affirmative action—like the provisions in the Seat Reservation for Women Bill.

Kalu said that they were not mere tokens but essential instruments in the fight against discrimination.

According to Kalu, they are a testament to our collective refusal to accept the status quo and our determination to reimagine a future where justice prevails.

NAN reports that the bill, sponsored by the deputy speaker, seeks to reserve seats for women in the National and State Assemblies with the aim to dismantle systemic barriers.

Kalu had expressed worry over the failure of 15 states in Nigeria to produce female lawmakers.

According to him, at the National Assembly, women make up only 3.6 per cent of the Senate and 4.7 per cent in the House of Representatives. (NAN)