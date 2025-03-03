Sanwo-Olu to ECOWAS: We must deepen W-Africa’s economic prosperity

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to recommit themselves to the ideals of regional integration and the vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and united West Africa.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the Opening Ceremony of the 3-Day Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament in celebration of 50 years of ECOWAS and 25 years of the ECOWAS Parliament, held at Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

The governor said: “We must strengthen our institutions to ensure they are responsive, inclusive, and effective. We must deepen economic integration by removing barriers to trade, investment, and the free movement of people.

“We should promote peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering dialogue and reconciliation. We must also empower our youth by investing in education, innovation, and job creation.

“We should also address climate change by adopting sustainable practices and building resilient communities.”

“Lagos remains committed to supporting ECOWAS in its mission to deepen integration and improve the lives of our people. We recognise that the challenges we face—whether in security, economic development, or climate change—require collective action and shared solutions.

“Lagos stands ready to collaborate with ECOWAS and its member states to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of our region,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the seminar, ‘ECOWAS at 50, Parliament at 25: Reflections of the Community Parliament toward Attaining Regional Integration Achievements,’ Sanwo-Olu said the two regional organisations have shaped the destiny of West Africa.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, said ECOWAS had achieved a lot in 50 years in many sectors, including economic and peacekeeping.

She said celebrating the Golden Jubilee of ECOWAS in Lagos was important to highlight the significant role of the state as the host for the Treaty of Lagos.