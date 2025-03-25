Sanwo-Olu, Jandor mourn as Lagos APC chairman loses wife

By Henry Oduah

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed sorrow over the death of Ebunoluwa Ojelabi, wife of the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Mrs Ojelabi reportedly died on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a Facebook post on Monday, prayed that God would comfort Ojelabi at this difficult time.

The governor wrote, “I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Lagos State, on the passing of his beloved wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

“While this is an extremely difficult loss, I encourage you to take heart. Mrs. Esther Ojelabi lived a remarkable life and was a nurturing mother. Her warmth, kindness, and spirit touched many lives and she will be deeply missed.

“May God bless her soul and grant you comfort. We share in your grief and are here for you.”

Also, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a former Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, has commiserated with Ojelabi on the passing of his wife.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, described the death of Mrs Ojelabi as untimely, sad and painful.

“At this sad moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of our party State Chairman and the entire Ojelabi dynasty.

“The loss of a loved one, especially a spouse, is an indescribable pain. I pray that God grants the family the strength to bear this loss and may her gentle soul rest in peace,” Adediran, who recently dumped PDP for APC, said.

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement urged Ojelabi to take heart, praying God to grant family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.