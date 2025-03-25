Samsung unlocks limitless creativity for Nigerians with new Galaxy series

By Juliet Umeh

Samsung Electronics has introduced the latest Galaxy A series, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G, designed to empower Nigerians with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, AI, features that unlock new levels of creativity and productivity.

With the integration of Awesome Intelligence, these smartphones bring Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered tools to a wider audience, enhancing search, visual experiences, security, and overall performance.

CEO of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Tae Sun Lee, emphasized the company’s commitment to making AI accessible to everyone.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of ‘AI for all’ by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world.

“With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable, and fun mobile experience.”

The unique AI-Powered features for a smarter experience include:

*The Awesome Intelligence in the new Galaxy A series is powered by One UI 7, delivering advanced tools such as:

*Circle to search: An upgraded Google-powered feature that allows users to search for information, recognize phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs, or even identify songs playing in the background—all with a simple long press and tap.

*Best Face (Exclusive to Galaxy A56 5G): A unique tool that ensures everyone looks their best in group photos by selecting and combining the best expressions for up to five people.

*Object Eraser: A refined AI-powered tool that lets users remove unwanted distractions from photos for a polished final image.

The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G offer creator-focused enhancements, including a 50MP main camera, 10-bit HDR front lens recording, and Nightography with Low Noise Mode, ensuring bright and crisp selfies even in low-light conditions.

For a wider perspective, the Galaxy A56 5G is equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while intelligent visual editing tools make photography seamless and more professional.

According to Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Oge Maduagwu, the latest upgrades make the Galaxy A series a must-have for content creators.

“With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.

“It is designed for long-lasting use, the Galaxy A series features a 5,000mAh battery, with 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0 support on the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G,” she added.