Samsung mourns as Co-CEO Jong-hee dies of heart attack

By Juliet Umeh

Samsung Electronics is mourning the loss of its co-Chief Executive Officer, Han Jong-hee, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 after suffering a heart attack.

Jong-hee was a key figure in Samsung’s global consumer electronics and mobile devices business, playing a pivotal role in establishing the company as a global leader, particularly in the television industry.

A Samsung spokesperson confirmed his passing, stating: “With Jong-hee’s passing, newly appointed Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun will assume sole leadership of the company, effective immediately. Samsung’s board and leadership team are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the company’s strategic direction.”

Recognized as a visionary leader, Jong-hee joined Samsung nearly 40 years ago and played a significant role in its rise, particularly in the television division. His passing comes at a challenging time for the company as it navigates global competition, trade policy uncertainties, and efforts to revamp its semiconductor and consumer electronics businesses.

Samsung expressed its deepest condolences to Han Jong-hee’s family, colleagues, and the entire Samsung community. The company stated that further announcements regarding leadership succession will be made in due course.