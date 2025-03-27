S-Africa returnee jailed 6 months, forfeits undeclared $299k to FG

LAGOS—Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced Okorie Sunday to six months imprisonment for laundering the sum of $299,000 and 100 Euro into the country.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the the sun of $299,000 and 100 Euros, which were intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on March 19, to the Federal Government due to non declaration.

Justice Dipeolu delivered the judgment after the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chineye Okezie lead one witnesses from the Nigerian Customs Service, Nanaowe Tonbo, who narrated how Okorie approached the declaration desk and was asked to declare what he had in his luggage.

“My names are Nanaowe Tonbo. I work with the Nigerian Customs Service under anti money laundering section in MMA Lagos.

“On March 19, 2025, about 9 to10p.m., Mr Sunday Okorie approached the declaration desk and was asked what he had on him. He only declared $225,000.

“However, we were not convinced about what he said, we went on a thorough search because he was carrying four bags.

“We discovered various amount of money in dollars. We discovered that $299,000 out $578,000 as not declared.”

Also the EFCC operative gave evidence on how customs handed over Okorie and the cash exhibits to the EFCC for further investigation.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, counsel to EFCC Chineye Okezie informed the court of her readiness to proceed to trial, because the defendant had pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Tuesday.

But counsel to the defendant, Okoronkwo Uche informed the court of the defendant’s intention to change his plea, in case the charge against the defendant was amended.

Flowing from the request, Okezie prayed the court to allow theme amend the charge. She urged the court to strike out count 3 and 4.

However, prior to the arraignment of the convict, a drama occured when the registrar was about reading the amended charge to the defendant, the convict slumped inside the dock. The situation made the trial judge to stand down the case until when he was revived.