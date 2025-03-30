Rotimi Amaechi extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslim faithful

As Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has extended warm Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslim faithful.

In his message, Amaechi expressed his heartfelt wishes for joy, peace, and abundant blessings, praying that Allah accepts the prayers and sacrifices made during Ramadan. He also wished for continued divine guidance and protection for the Muslim community.

“Eid Mubarak!” he concluded in his statement, joining millions in celebrating the occasion.