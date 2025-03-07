ROGEAP, Ecobank to host entrepreneurship training for solar SMEs  

Ecobank

By Babajide Komolafe

The Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, has announced a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training (EBT) Workshop for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the solar energy sector.

The training workshop, which is scheduled for next week in Abuja, aims to empower 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the essential technical, financial, and business management skills needed to succeed in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

Through this initiative, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of the off-grid solar value chain, quality assurance, environmental and social risk management, business model development, and access to financial opportunities such as ROGEAP grants and credit lines.

The organisers said the key training modules include: Understanding the structure of ROGEAP and available grant opportunities; Introduction to off-grid solar systems and their applications; solar product quality assurance and compliance with industry standards; business model canvas and business plan creation; and accessing ROGEAP credit lines and financial guarantees.

Salamatu Baba Tunzwang, ESF Team Lead at ROGEAP stated: “The training will be facilitated by expert trainers from ROGEAP, Ecobank, and other industry specialists, offering tailored and high-impact learning experiences.

Also speaking, Tunde Dawodu, Divisional Head, FCT / North at Ecobank Nigeria, said, “This training will be invaluable for our SME customers involved in solar installations and sales. It complements our Ellevate Program and Single Market Trade Hub, providing them with access to customized financial products, digital tools, and strategic guidance to expand into broader markets.”