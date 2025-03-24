Rivers: There should be no victor or vanquished – IHRC urges leaders

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in Nigeria has urged political leaders in Rivers State to set aside personal conflicts and unite in a shared commitment to peace during the six-month state of emergency.

The commission emphasised that sustainable development and democratic governance depend on a political environment free from the concept of winners and losers, particularly amid escalating tensions.

In a statement on Monday, IHRC Ambassador-at-Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, Dr Duru Hezekiah, expressed deep regrets over the suspension of elected officials—including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the state House of Assembly—warning that the resulting paralysis in democratic governance threatens critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Dr Hezekiah stressed that peace must take precedence over political ambition, stating, “It promotes economic growth, political stability, social cohesion, and environmental sustainability, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and secure world.”

The commission also issued a direct appeal to Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, urging him to prioritise initiatives that foster peace, security, and human rights.

“Such efforts are essential for improving human development outcomes and ensuring that communities live free from fear of violence or conflict.

“We call for an end to the zero-sum political approach and reaffirm the supremacy of the Nigerian constitution and legal redress.

“We also reiterate our call for unity and peaceful resolution as the foundation of national progress,” the global rights body stated.

The state of emergency, declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 18 March to restore stability and safeguard national economic assets, was implemented in response to a prolonged political crisis that had negatively impacted governance and posed a threat to vital oil and gas installations.