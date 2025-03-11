Rivers: Obey Supreme Court judgement, Tinubu tells stakeholders

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Tuesday told warring parties in the Rivers State political crisis to obey court judgment.

The president also told stakeholders to make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

Tinubu spoke while addressing political leaders from the South-South on the aegis of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He emphasised the critical need for adherence to the rule of law in Rivers State to ensure lasting peace and prosperity

The President told the representatives and leaders of the PANDEF that respect for the judiciary is crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the judiciary’s interpretations of the Constitution be respected.

The President at the meeting that was held behind closed doors, was quoted as saying: “I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes.

“I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals. Nigeria is a great country. To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened. We reached an agreement, written agreement, and both parties signed.”

While insisting that stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution, he said: “This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability,” he added.

President Tinubu told the delegation that his priority remained community development, particularly projects and programmes that positively impact citizens.

“Go back home and take charge of peace. If you need me, let me know. I have given the situation enough time and enough consideration. We cannot fall back, and we will not. The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected,” President Tinubu said.

The President commended the leadership of the Niger Delta, saying: “I have seen what you have tolerated in the region. Community development is very close to my heart. The leader of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventures around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.

“I sincerely thank you for bringing up those issues. And for doing what you are doing for the country. Nigeria is too big for anyone. And greater than anyone. It is so great. That greatness must come from us through our determination, perseverance and endurance to do all we can to improve it.”

President Tinubu thanked the delegation for acknowledging the efforts to stimulate the economy for more sustainable and predictable growth.

“We cannot achieve Eldorado in one day. But we are on the path to it. We will succeed by the grace of God Almighty. We are resetting the economy, and it looks far better. We have funds for our children in college. Our medical colleges are also getting equipped,” he said.

The President noted that the ongoing coastal road project will create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country.

“We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States,” he stated.

King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the President for his commitment to South-South well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and co-chair of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, called for further intervention in the Rivers State crises.

Attah, who also chairs the reconciliation committee set up by PANDEF in Rivers State, said the political crises in Rivers State threaten national stability and deserve more attention.

“Instability there has far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

He praised the President’s reforms, including power devolution and regional development recognition, and urged focus on infrastructure, seaports, environmental sustainability, and fiscal federalism in the South-South.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth and women groups.

The meeting which started about 4:15pm when President Tinubu entered the Council Chamber, observed a minute of silence on behalf of the late PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The political crisis in the state centres on the face-off between the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, who is an Ijaw man and his estranged political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike an Ikwere man of Rivers State.

Some Ijaw people have recently threatened to take arms if Governor Fubara is impeached by 27 members of the State House of Assembly loyal to Wike.

Also present at the Council Chambers for the meeting were Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozekhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe and Jaja of Opobo, Professor Dandeson Jaja.

Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Chief Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Prince Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini, Senator Lee Maeba among others are also present.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohamed Idris, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and his counterpart, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, were also in attendance.