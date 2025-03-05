Rivers judiciary denies report of Fubara sending CJ on annual leave

Gate of the Rivers state Judiciary complex.

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Judiciary has denied the report that the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simon Amadi, will be proceeding on an annual leave, Thursday.

The denial came following an unconfirmed report that the CJ had been ordered by the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, to leave the country to arm-twist the Martin Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly in their alleged plot to impeach the governor.

The Judiciary in a statement in Port Harcourt, signed by David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, Esq. Chief Registrar, High Court, said the reports of the annual leave are false and misleading.

“The attention of the Rivers State Judiciary has been drawn to a publication in the NEWS WEEK ELECTRONIC MEDIA CHANNEL of today, 5th March,2025 captioned-‘BREAKING: Rivers State Chief Judge Embarks on One-Year Recess Leave” which alleged that the Chief Judge of Rivers State is set to embark on a One Year Recess Leave,” the statement said.

“The Rivers State Judiciary categorically and unequivocally refutes this malicious, misleading, false and baseless allegation against the person and the office of the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi (DSSRS).

“For the records, the Chief Judge did not at any time announce nor intend to announce embarking on any recess or extended recess leave by whatsoever name called, as such leave is alien to the Judicial Officers Calendar of Vacations.

“The vacation calendar of Judicial Officers is of public knowledge, namely: Christmas Vacation, Easter Vacation and Annual Vacation.

“The public is hereby advised to utterly disregard this misguided publication aimed at causing ill-will, dissaffection and confusion in the State.”

He urged the author of the publication and the publishers to immediately retract the false publication or face legal consequences.