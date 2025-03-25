Rivers Head of Service resigns as Sole Administrator appoints replacement, SSG

Ibok-Ete Ibas

The Administrator of Rivers, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe has announced the appointment of Dr Iyingi Brown as the acting Head of Service (HoS) in the state.

Brown, before the appointment, was the Permanent Secretary, Welfare, Office of the Head of Service.

Ibas, in an early morning announcement on Tuesday, said that Brown would serve in the interim until a new HoS is appointed.

He also announced the resignation of the former HoS, Dr George Nwaeke, describing it as saddening.

He said he appreciated Nwaeke’s immense contributions in his administration and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Ibas, however, assured the people of the state of his commitment to neutrality, peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Administrator has appointed Prof. Ibibia Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Ibas, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said the appointment followed a careful consideration of his credentials, extensive experience and performance during rigorous selection process.

He said that Worika’s career spanned academia, international legal practice and high level policy advisory roles.

He said this made him uniquely qualified to support the Administrator in the onerous task of achieving the President Bola Tinubu’s mandate.

According to Ibas, Worika’s appointment is with immediate effect.(NAN)