Rivers Emergency Rule Winners and Losers

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By John Alechenu

The declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu has significant implications for various stakeholders depending on which side of the divide they stand.

The Losers:

1.The People of Rivers State: The ordinary citizens who voted for their leaders are the biggest losers in this situation.

The state of emergency undermines their democratic rights and raises concerns about the Federal Government’s intervention in state affairs.

It also calls to question the propriety or otherwise of the President’s powers over democratic institutions in Nigeria’s federating units.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Elected Officials: The suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is a clear loss for these individuals.

They will be replaced by an interim administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd), for an initial six-month period. 3.Democratic Governance: The declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of elected officials raise serious constitutional and democratic concerns.

This move is seen in many quarters as an attack on democratic governance and the principles of true federalism a mantra which President Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress campaigned and won elections on.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP):

The PDP the platform on which Fubara contested and won the election to become governor is also listed as one of the losers because it has not lost one of its 12 states albeit temporarily. The damage which can be done to its brand within the next six months May be incalculable.

The Winners:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government: The declaration empowers the Federal Government to exert direct control over Rivers State and address the alleged constitutional violations and security concerns.

Ironically, lawyers and activists opposed to the declaration accuse the President and the National Assembly of breaching the Constitution while approving the state of emergency.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike:

Wike is, without doubts, one of the biggest winners in this whole affair. He is a central figure in the dispute over the control of the political structure in Rivers State.

3.Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, Retd:

As the interim administrator of Rivers State, Ibas will oversee the state’s affairs for an initial six-month period, effectively giving him significant control and influence.