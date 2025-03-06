Rivers crisis: Militant group spits fire, threatens oil production

By Daniel Abia

PORT Harcourt -Tension has heightened in Rivers State, as the dreaded militant group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement, NDRM, warned the Federal Government not to withhold the allocation meant for the state or face a total cut in the oil production.

It also issued a directive to all non-indigenes to consider their safety and leave Rivers State as hostilities were about to escalate.

The group also declared that except the Federal Government and all the players involved in the crisis do the needful by sheathing their swords, it would hit the nation’s oil production if the allocation due to the state was not released timely.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of the lower court by stopping the state allocation until a valid House of Assembly which has Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, is constituted.

In a follow up to the judgment, Amaewhule on Monday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget before the House. The ultimatum had since expired on the midnight of Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Amaewhule led House directed the state governor to sack all commissioners and political appointees and re-submit for screening, a list of new commissioner nominees.

A trending video on a social media platform featured the militants numbering about eight armed with AK-47 and other assorted riffles in an unknown forest, yesterday, chanting “asawana, asawana,” a common slogan among the Ijaw people of the Niger delta region.

A supposed leader of the group declared in a letter he read, “We the Niger Delta Rescue Movement wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers State threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under the leadership of Governor Fubara.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaim as lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget. This blatant attempt to destabilize the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt and coordinated effort to incite hell, potentially to lead to a state of emergency or even an impeachment.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and put a stop to the action of the minister, Nyesom Wike and his associate, whose intent is to drag Rivers State to avoidable crisis. The people of Rivers state like stability, progress and a conducive environment for governance.

“Furthermore, we must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers State will not sit idly while our state is dragged into turmoil. If the federal allocation due to Rivers State cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take a decisive action including hitting oil production.”

The three minutes, 28 seconds video also showed the militants saying, “We can’t generate money into the Federation Account and not have our own share. Our workers deserve their salaries, our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects.”

They went on to urge the non-indigenes to leave the state for their safety, saying “We urge all non-indigenes in Rivers State to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate. We cherish the safety of all residents and urge for a peaceful resolution to this crisis. Enough is enough. We stand united for the rest and future of Rivers State. We demand respect from our leaders and focus on the development of our region,” they warned.

Acts against Fubara contain elements of treason – CISLAC

Meanwhile, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has described as treasonable felony, the actions perpetrated against Governor Fubara since he assumed office.

Legal Manager of the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, CISLAC, Mr Gimba Hassan, in a statement in Abuja, said: “It is my belief that some of the actions against Fubara contain elements of treason under Section 37 of the Criminal Code Act and treasonable felony under Section 40 of the same Act.

“When you examine the use of violence against the governor, the burning of the state House of Assembly, the withdrawal of his security, and the deployment of thugs to take over local government councils during elections, it becomes clear that these acts were intended to intimidate and overpower the governor, which falls within the legal definitions of treason and treasonable felony.

“This is especially worrisome in a country where even peaceful protests by minors are sometimes treated as treason,” Hassan said.

He added that the Rivers State House of Assembly’s 48-hour ultimatum for the governor to present the budget was unlawful and lacked legal backing.

Citing El-Rufai vs. House of Representatives (2003) and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, he explained that a minimum of seven days’ notice was required for a valid legislative summons.

He emphasised that the 48-hour ultimatum was a clear violation of established legal and parliamentary procedures.

“With its judgment, the Supreme Court has effectively stalled governance in Rivers, and the state Assembly is worsening the crisis by proceeding on a 12-week recess.

“This is despite the fact that the House had virtually no legislative activity for months while the matter was in court.

“Our constitution begins with the phrase “We the People…It is the people who gave power to our institutions, elected the governor and his deputy, and voted for the members of the state Assembly.

Further, he said: “It is time for all parties to come together, resolve their disputes, and move the state forward.”