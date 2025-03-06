Rivers Crisis: Exercise restraint, put Rivers first – Kalu

By Lawani Mikairu

The Director-General of Global Initiatives for Good Governance, Dr. Emeka Kalu, has urged all parties involved in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis to exercise restraint and prioritize the interests of the state and its people.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Dr. Kalu advised both factions to await the final court ruling on the case of the 27 lawmakers accused of defection.

Commending Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s approach, Kalu said, “Amidst the growing tension surrounding the state’s political climate, the governor has called on the people to remain calm and continue their daily activities while awaiting the certified true copy of the Supreme Court verdict. This will enable him to study its content and act accordingly in the best interest of the state.”

He further urged the governor to remain steadfast, stating, “He should not be pressured into making decisions that contradict the will and interests of the people who elected him. In his statewide broadcast, he assured that he would implement the court’s decision as long as it does not jeopardize the interests of the state and its citizens.”

As an advocate for peace, accountability, and good governance, Kalu also cautioned against attempts to impeach the governor, saying, “Those secretly plotting impeachment should abandon such divisive plans and embrace peace and cooperation for the state’s progress while awaiting the court’s ruling on the reinstated 27 lawmakers.”

Emphasizing the importance of judicial integrity, Kalu warned, “The Nigerian judiciary must not be undermined by political high-handedness. Instead, it must uphold justice in the best interest of the people, in line with democratic values and the rule of law. A compromised judiciary leads to the death of democracy and the rise of political opportunists who prioritize their selfish ambitions over the people’s welfare.”

He further cautioned that if the Rivers State crisis is not properly addressed, it could pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Dr. Kalu, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene once again to ensure a swift resolution to the crisis.