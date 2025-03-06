Rivers Crisis: Dreaded militant group threatens to hit oil production

Militant Group in Niger Delta.

By Daniel Abia

Residents of Rivers state are now in a panic mood as a dreaded militant group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement, NDRM, has issued a directive to all non-indigenes to consider their safety and leave the state as hostilities are just about to escalate.

The group also declared that unless the federal government and all the players involved in the crisis do the needful by sheathing their swords, the nation’s oil production will suffer if the allocation due to the state is not released in a timely manner.



Recall that the Supreme Court, in its judgment last Friday, upheld the lower court’s decision by stopping the state allocation until a valid House of Assembly, with Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, is constituted.



In response to the judgment, Amaewhule on Monday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget before the House. The ultimatum expired at midnight on Wednesday.



A trending video from a social media platform saw the militants numbering about eight armed with AK-47s and other assorted riffles in an unknown forest on Thursday chanting “asana, asana,” a common slogan among the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta region.



“We, the Niger Delta Rescue Movement, wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers state threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under the leadership of Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara”, a supposed leader of the group declared in a letter he read.



“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaim as lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget. This blatant attempt to destabilize the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt to coordinate an effort to incite hell, potentially leading to a state of emergency or even an impeachment.



“We call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and put a stop to the action of the minister, Nyesom Wike, and his associate, whose intent is to drag Rivers state to avoid a crisis—the people of Rivers State like stability, progress and a conducive environment for governance.



“Furthermore, we must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers state will not sit idly while our state is dragged into tumult. If the federal allocation due to Rivers state cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take decisive action, including hitting oil production.”



The 3-minute, 28-second video also showed the militants saying, “We can’t generate money into the federation account without having our own share. Our workers deserve their salaries, and our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects.”



They went on to urge the non-indigenes to leave the state for their safety. “We urge all non-indigenes in Rivers state to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate. We cherish the safety of all residents and urge for a peaceful resolution to this crisis. Enough is enough. We stand united for the rest and future of Rivers State. We demand respect from our leaders and focus on the development of our region”, they warned.

Vanguard News