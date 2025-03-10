Rivers Assembly issues arrest warrant for RSIEC chairman, four commissioners

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued an arrest warrant for the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (Retd.), and four other commissioners following their failure to appear before the Assembly.

The warrant was issued after the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given to them to appear on Monday. This came after an initial 48-hour deadline, which expired last Friday.

During Monday’s plenary session, Speaker Martin Amaewhule and the House unanimously approved the warrant, reinforcing their demand for accountability from the RSIEC officials.

Earlier on Monday, Ibiemebo Evelyn Thompson, the RSIEC Commissioner in charge of Transport, Logistics, and Store, resigned, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the October 5, 2024, local government elections in the state.

Her resignation follows that of two other commissioners, Lazberry Nnah and Professor Simeon Weli, who stepped down last week for the same reason.

With the RSIEC Chairman, Justice Enebeli, yet to respond to the Assembly’s summons, it remains unclear what his next course of action will be.