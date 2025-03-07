Rivers Assembly extends deadline for RSIEC chairman, commissioners to appear

The Rivers State House of Assembly has extended the deadline for the Chairman and Commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to appear before it until March 10, 2025.

The Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media Affairs, Mr. Martins Wachukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

According to Wachukwu, the extension aims to allow the commission to provide explanations regarding its activities, especially its preparations for the October 5, 2024 local government elections.

The House had initially invited the RSIEC chairman and commissioners, but they failed to honor the summons. This prompted lawmakers to direct the clerk to issue a fresh invitation.

“They are being invited to explain the commission’s actions concerning the Oct. 5, 2024, local government council elections in the state. Another reason for the invitation is to clarify the unbudgeted expenditures undertaken by the commission and how it plans to generate funds for the proposed elections,” Wachukwu stated.

The speaker’s aide warned that if RSIEC officials failed to appear before the House, the Assembly would invoke constitutional provisions to enforce compliance.

Furthermore, Wachukwu noted that the Assembly had taken “legislative notice” of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s refusal to:

Present the 2025 Appropriation Bill, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Submit a list of commissioner nominees for approval.

These issues add to the ongoing political tensions in Rivers State as the Assembly continues its oversight functions. (NAN)