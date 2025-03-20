Rivers: APC backs NASS, asks Nigerians to ignore roving politicians like Atiku, el-Rufai

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has commended the National Assembly for approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The party in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja, entreated Nigerians to ignore those it described as roving politicians and opportunists seeking to exploit the situation in Rivers to escalate tension in the country.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka said the 10th Assembly demonstrated patriotism by putting the interest of peace and security of the people of Rivers state first, and uniting in the national interest.

“In this regard, we particularly applaud the opposition caucus for rising above partisanship in support of the proclamation.

“The President is committed to ensuring peace, maintaining law and order, protecting critical national assets in Rivers state, and ultimately, restoring constitutional order in which all three arms of government – executive, legislature and judiciary – co-exist and perform their constitutionally assigned functions for the well-being and good governance of Rivers state.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore roving opposition opportunists seeking to exploit the situation in Rivers state to escalate tension in the country. These opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi and former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai stood idly by, did nothing to help defuse the crisis that had become a clear and present threat to peace, safety of lives and national assets in Rivers state.

“Today, these self-serving individuals did what they do best – issued a lengthy, convoluted and utterly meaningless statement intended to score their names on news headlines and drum up tension.

“We urge the good people of Rivers state and all well-meaning Nigerians to support President Tinubu in his effort to secure peace, protect lives and property, and eventually restoring effective constitutional governance in the state”, APC added.