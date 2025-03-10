Rivers: Another RSIEC commissioner resigns, cites Supreme Court judgment

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Another commissioner of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Ibierembo Everlyn Thompson, has resigned from the electoral body, citing the recent Supreme Court judgment on the October 5, 2024, local government elections in the state.

Thompson’s resignation brings the total number of RSIEC commissioners who have stepped down to three, following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Rivers State House of Assembly to the commission’s chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retired), to appear before the lawmakers last week.

After the expiration of the initial ultimatum on Friday, the Assembly extended another 72-hour deadline for the chairman and his commissioners to explain the sources of funding for the elections. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the election was conducted in violation of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

Fearing a possible bench warrant from the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, two other commissioners, Lazberry Nnah and Professor Simeon Weli, had previously resigned, also citing the Supreme Court judgment that nullified the election.

In a resignation letter dated March 9, 2025, and addressed to the RSIEC chairman, Thompson stated:

“I write to formally resign my appointment as a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission in charge of Transport, Logistics, and Stores.

“This decision was necessitated by the recent judgment from the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which annulled the October 5, 2024, local government council elections in Rivers State, and the subsequent developments within the state.

“I remain deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve, as well as the valuable experiences and insights gained during my tenure. I wish the Commission the very best.”

Her resignation was officially confirmed on Monday.